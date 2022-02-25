OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $87 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-1-6

(nine, zero, one, six)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-1-2-1

(six, five, one, two, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $58 million

