By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-3

(one, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-6-2

(two, eight, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-6-8-5-8

(five, six, eight, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000

