By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-6-2

(five, five, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

0-0-7-0-8

(zero, zero, seven, zero, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

