OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-1

(six, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-5-3

(eight, nine, five, three)

Pick 5 Midday

5-1-8-0-7

(five, one, eight, zero, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

