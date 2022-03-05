OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
8-9-5-3
(eight, nine, five, three)
5-1-8-0-7
(five, one, eight, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $85 million
