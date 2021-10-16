OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
8-8-6
(eight, eight, six)
2-7-1-1
(two, seven, one, one)
7-6-4-3-8
(seven, six, four, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
