OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-3-4

(eight, four, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

3-3-7-2-0

(three, three, seven, two, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000

