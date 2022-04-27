OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto

06-07-36-42-46-48, Kicker: 7-6-8-6-1-9

(six, seven, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, six, eight, six, one, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26.4 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

Pick 4 Evening

3-9-3-6

(three, nine, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-2-5

(four, one, two, five)

Pick 5 Evening

9-9-0-6-6

(nine, nine, zero, six, six)

Pick 5 Midday

0-2-1-7-0

(zero, two, one, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $454 million

Rolling Cash 5

04-08-21-27-38

(four, eight, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

