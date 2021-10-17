OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
8-3-9
(eight, three, nine)
5-5-8-3
(five, five, eight, three)
6-3-7-6-3
(six, three, seven, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
In Other News
1
Springfield to host Heritage Ohio statewide conference this week
2
Portions of West Clark Street to share name of beloved former longtime...
3
Stafford: Remembering an inspiring pair most in Springfield would...
4
Domestic violence cases made worse by pandemic in Clark, Champaign...
5
Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy