springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-8-3

(five, five, eight, three)

Pick 5 Midday

6-3-7-6-3

(six, three, seven, six, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

In Other News
1
Springfield to host Heritage Ohio statewide conference this week
2
Portions of West Clark Street to share name of beloved former longtime...
3
Stafford: Remembering an inspiring pair most in Springfield would...
4
Domestic violence cases made worse by pandemic in Clark, Champaign...
5
Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top