springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-0-0

(one, one, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-8-3-6

(six, seven, eight, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000

In Other News
1
Black activist Hattie Moseley celebrated with new downtown mural
2
Local high schoolers lead state in getting college credit, but those...
3
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
4
Clark County group wants safer, better walking and biking
5
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission low in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top