OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
7-1-9
(seven, one, nine)
4-2-1-6
(four, two, one, six)
6-0-7-9-7
(six, zero, seven, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 130,000,000
