OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-9

(seven, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-1-6

(four, two, one, six)

Pick 5 Midday

6-0-7-9-7

(six, zero, seven, nine, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 130,000,000

