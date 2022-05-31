springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

01-06-11-35-46, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, six, eleven, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-7-2

(seven, seven, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-6-3

(zero, two, six, three)

Pick 5 Evening

8-0-1-2-8

(eight, zero, one, two, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-0-0-7-9

(two, zero, zero, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 168,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

02-24-32-35-38

(two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $283,000

In Other News
1
Dayton brothers drown attempting to rescue child in Clark County pond
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Blood drives, food program among events in Clark, Champaign counties...
5
Springfield officials ponder economic incentive for project that aims...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top