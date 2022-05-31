OH Lottery

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-7-2

(seven, seven, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-6-3

(zero, two, six, three)

Pick 5 Evening

8-0-1-2-8

(eight, zero, one, two, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-0-0-7-9

(two, zero, zero, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 168,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

02-24-32-35-38

(two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $283,000