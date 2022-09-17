OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
4-9-2-2
(four, nine, two, two)
5-1-0-8-9
(five, one, zero, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000
In Other News
1
Clark, Champaign districts see average scores on state school report...
2
Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors
3
Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster supply exhausted in Clark County
4
Local agriculture conference at Clark State includes 9 regional...
5
Upcoming programs at the Clark County Public Library