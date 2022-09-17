OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-3

(five, three, three)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-2-2

(four, nine, two, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-1-0-8-9

(five, one, zero, eight, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000

