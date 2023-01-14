OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-4-4

(zero, four, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-7-4-8-2

(five, seven, four, eight, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

