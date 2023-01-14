OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
6-5-8
(six, five, eight)
0-4-4-4
(zero, four, four, four)
5-7-4-8-2
(five, seven, four, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
