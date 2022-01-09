Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $300 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-1-8

(zero, four, one, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-4-3-4-8

(two, four, three, four, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $27 million

