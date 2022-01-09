OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $300 million
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
0-4-1-8
(zero, four, one, eight)
2-4-3-4-8
(two, four, three, four, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $27 million
