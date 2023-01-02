OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
6-7-4
(six, seven, four)
0-0-4-9
(zero, zero, four, nine)
1-3-9-7-9
(one, three, nine, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000
