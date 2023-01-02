OH Lottery

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-7-4

(six, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-4-9

(zero, zero, four, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-3-9-7-9

(one, three, nine, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000

