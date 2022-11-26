OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
7-1-5
(seven, one, five)
4-9-3-7
(four, nine, three, seven)
3-5-1-7-0
(three, five, one, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
