OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-3-7

(four, nine, three, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-1-7-0

(three, five, one, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

