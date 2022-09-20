OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
0-0-6-7
(zero, zero, six, seven)
3-9-0-8-8
(three, nine, zero, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 251,000,000
