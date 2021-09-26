OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-8-6

(seven, one, eight, six)

Pick 5 Midday

1-0-0-6-4

(one, zero, zero, six, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $545 million

