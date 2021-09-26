OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
7-1-8-6
(seven, one, eight, six)
1-0-0-6-4
(one, zero, zero, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $545 million
