springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-0-2

(three, seven, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

4-1-9-5-4

(four, one, nine, five, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $278 million

In Other News
1
Man, 49, charged with pandering obscenity involving minor
2
Coronavirus: Hospitalizations increase as cases rise
3
PHOTOS: Springfield vs. St. Edward in D-I state championship
4
Community cheers on Wildcats as they head to championship game
5
Springfield HS football team volunteers to distribute shoes to kids in...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top