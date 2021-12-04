OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
3-7-0-2
(three, seven, zero, two)
4-1-9-5-4
(four, one, nine, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $278 million
