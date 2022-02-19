OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-6

(four, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-7-2

(six, four, seven, two)

Pick 5 Midday

1-5-0-2-3

(one, five, zero, two, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

