OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
4-9-6
(four, nine, six)
6-4-7-2
(six, four, seven, two)
1-5-0-2-3
(one, five, zero, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
