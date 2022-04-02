OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $81 million
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
8-6-4-6
(eight, six, four, six)
9-7-1-1-5
(nine, seven, one, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $222 million
