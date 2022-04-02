OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $81 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-2

(zero, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-4-6

(eight, six, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

9-7-1-1-5

(nine, seven, one, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

