OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-0-5

(five, one, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-4-4-2-7

(zero, four, four, two, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000

