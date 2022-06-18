OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
1-2-3-5
(one, two, three, five)
8-3-0-4-1
(eight, three, zero, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: 279,000,000
