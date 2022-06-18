springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-4

(eight, three, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-3-5

(one, two, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

8-3-0-4-1

(eight, three, zero, four, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 279,000,000

