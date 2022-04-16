OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-5

(two, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-6-1

(seven, eight, six, one)

Pick 5 Midday

5-1-2-1-2

(five, one, two, one, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

