OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-0-2

(five, zero, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-4-1-7

(one, two, four, one, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

