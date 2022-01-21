OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
5-5-2
(five, five, two)
5-0-0-2
(five, zero, zero, two)
1-2-4-1-7
(one, two, four, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
