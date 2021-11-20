OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-5-2

(three, three, five, two)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-3-5-3

(three, four, three, five, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $205 million

