OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
3-3-5-2
(three, three, five, two)
3-4-3-5-3
(three, four, three, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $205 million
In Other News
1
Clark State honor society chapter welcomes new members at induction...
2
West Point up next for Cedarville University ROTC students
3
Lung disease event raises awareness, promotes hope in Springfield
4
Coronavirus: Clark County cases down from last week
5
Springfield outdoor ice skating rink set to open for holiday season