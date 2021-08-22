springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-6-0

(four, six, six, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-3-9-5-1

(five, three, nine, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $293 million

In Other News
1
Westcott House leader recognized nationally for work driving Frank...
2
Northeastern superintendent: Construction on new schools ‘coming along...
3
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools using federal relief funds to...
4
Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School
5
Student of the Week Northeastern High School
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top