OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $270 million
6-4-7
(six, four, seven)
4-6-6-0
(four, six, six, zero)
5-3-9-5-1
(five, three, nine, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $293 million
