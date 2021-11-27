OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-6

(eight, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-0-7

(two, three, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-5-9-1-8

(two, five, nine, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

