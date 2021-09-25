OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-5

(one, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-0-7

(two, two, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

6-8-4-2-1

(six, eight, four, two, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $523 million

