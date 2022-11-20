OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
0-9-4
(zero, nine, four)
0-5-7-2
(zero, five, seven, two)
3-2-3-3-2
(three, two, three, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
In Other News
1
80 Acres Farms adds strawberries to lineup of always ‘in-season’...
2
Need for food assistance in Clark, Champaign counties is rising
3
Hunger is not a choice, giving is
4
Grand illumination, bigger skating rink part of Holiday in the City
5
Clark-Shawnee sophomore brings stutter awareness to middle schoolers