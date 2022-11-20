OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-7-2

(zero, five, seven, two)

Pick 5 Midday

3-2-3-3-2

(three, two, three, three, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

