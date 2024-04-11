Oh, brother!: Guardians' Josh and Bo Naylor hit home runs in same inning on National Siblings Day

The Naylor brothers turned National Siblings Day into quite a family affair

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
1 minute ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Naylor brothers turned National Siblings Day into quite a family affair.

Josh Naylor and his younger brother, Bo, both hit home runs in the same inning on Wednesday night for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Naylor connected for a solo homer with one out in the fourth off Chicago's Erick Fedde, and Bo smashed a two-run shot to center field two batters later.

It was the second time the Naylors have homered in the same inning, having done it on July 14 last season at Texas.

Before the Naylors connected last season, the last brothers to homer in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton for Atlanta in 2013.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Clark County homeowner who claimed self defense in shooting charged...
2
‘My passion is now my reality:’ New buy, sell, trade sneaker store...
3
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Soft opening for a familiar name in Clark County food, entertainment
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top