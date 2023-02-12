X
Dark Mode Toggle

Oguama scores 18 as Cincinnati knocks off S. Florida 84-65

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Led by Ody Oguama's 18 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the South Florida Bulls 84-65 on Saturday night

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ody Oguama scored 18 points as Cincinnati beat South Florida 84-65 on Saturday night.

Oguama added five rebounds for the Bearcats (17-9, 8-5 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Davenport scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 (4 for 9 from distance), and added five assists and three steals. Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Bulls (10-15, 3-9) were led by Corey Walker Jr., who posted 25 points and six rebounds. Selton Miguel added eight points and two steals for South Florida.

David Dejulius scored eight points in the first half and Cincinnati went into the break trailing 38-34.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Cincinnati visits East Carolina while South Florida visits Tulsa.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
People pack Spooky Nook Sports for first large tournament in facility
2
Local Night to Shine delivers red carpet experience
3
Clark County leaders focus on minority health
4
Springfield group seeks plastic caps, lids for project to honor Deputy...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top