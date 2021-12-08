Officials: Man killed, marshal's deputy wounded in shooting

The wounded deputy was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening, authorities said. The deputy's name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The shooting comes about a year after another man, Casey Goodson Jr., was shot and killed in Columbus during a similar task force operation. The sheriff's deputy in that case was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.