Officials investigating a possible shooting at Ohio college say report was a misunderstanding

“We ask that the public still stay away from the area at this time,” the sheriff's office said.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said the report of a possible shooting was due to a staff member misunderstanding students who were talking about a loud domestic dispute that had happened earlier.

“It was relayed to law enforcement that there was a person with a hostage or something to the effect of a person with a gun,” he said in a statement.

After interviewing students and checking buildings officials found no evidence of a shooting, so the shelter in place was lifted, according to Lutz.

Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, had posted on its website that a possible shooting had been reported and that everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice.

“We will update the campus as soon as we know more,” the school said.

The liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Columbus. It has more than 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website.