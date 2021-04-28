Officer to plead not guilty to new charge in Andre Hill case

“This new charge leads us to believe prosecutors don’t have a lot of faith in the felony murder charge,” Collins said Friday.

Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force, had responded the night of the shooting to a non-emergency call about a vehicle parked on the street.

Upon arriving at the home, Coy's bodycam showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand. Another officer who arrived at the scene told internal affairs detectives that Coy yelled, “There’s a gun in his hand,” before firing at Hill.

There is no audio of the interaction because Coy hadn’t activated the body camera; an automatic “look back” feature captured 60 seconds of the shooting without audio.

Police found no gun at the scene.