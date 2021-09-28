O'Brien scheduled to start for Reds at White Sox

The White Sox are 49-27 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .418 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .480 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Reds are 38-38 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 217 home runs as a team this season. Joey Votto leads the club with 35, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 1-0. Lucas Sims secured his first victory and Jesse Winker went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Liam Hendriks took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 161 hits and has 98 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow), Brian Goodwin: (back).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.