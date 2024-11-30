Oakland visits Toledo, aims to break road losing streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -7.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Golden Grizzlies play Toledo.

The Rockets are 1-0 in home games. Toledo ranks eighth in the MAC in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Sam Lewis paces the Rockets with 4.9 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 0-3 away from home. Oakland is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Toledo's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland's 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Rockets.

Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 11.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.