Oakland takes on Toledo on 4-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over Toledo.

The Rockets are 1-0 in home games. Toledo ranks sixth in the MAC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Javan Simmons averaging 1.7.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-3 on the road. Oakland has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

Toledo's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Toledo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is shooting 56.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Rockets.

Malcolm Christie averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.