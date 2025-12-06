Oakland hosts Toledo after Parks' 27-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Oakland after Austin Parks scored 27 points in Toledo's 102-58 win over the Central State (OH) Marauders.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-0 in home games. Oakland is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets are 1-0 on the road. Toledo is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Oakland is shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Oakland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Brett White II is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Leroy Blyden Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists.

