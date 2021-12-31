Nyquist scores in SO, Blue Jackets beat Predators 4-3

Texier tied it at 3-all at 13:33 of the third period with a shot off the left post.

The Predators on Wednesday played for the first time since Dec. 17, lost 5-3 at the Washington Capitals and had their seven-game winning streak halted.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead on a goal by McCarron 2:50 in off a pass from the right side by Matt Luff. McCarron was in the high slot and his shot went under the crossbar.

McCarron was recalled from the taxi squad on Wednesday. It was his first goal this season in nine games.

Jenner tied it 1-1 at 6:26 by tipping a shot from Vladislav Gavrikov. Jenner practiced Wednesday for the first time since leaving the COVID-19 protocols. He leads the Blue Jackets with 12 goals.

NOTES: The Predators have three players in health and safety protocols. ... Columbus played for the first time since Dec. 16 at the Edmonton Oilers. They had five postponements.

UP NEXT

Nashville: Host Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Columbus: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, makes a save against Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, makes a save against Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Nashville Predators' Michael McCarron, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Nashville Predators' Michael McCarron, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg defends during overtime in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg defends during overtime in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Nashville Predators' Eeli Tolvanen, left, tries to knock the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Nashville Predators' Eeli Tolvanen, left, tries to knock the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, right, carries the puck up ice as Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, right, carries the puck up ice as Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete