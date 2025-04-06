Nylander, Robertson each score twice to back Stolarz in Maple Leafs' 5-0 win over Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 shots for Columbus.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus is six points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Maple Leafs: Toronto wrapped up a playoff spot for the ninth straight season Wednesday and leads the Atlantic Division with six games remaining in the regular season.

Key moment

Merzlikins turned the puck over, leading to Robertson’s opening goal midway through the first period.

Key stat

Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev blocked two shots in the first period to set a season franchise record. He topped the mark of 176 blocks set by Carl Gunnarsson in 2013-14.

Up next

The Blue Jackets are at Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. The Maple Leafs are at Florida on Tuesday night.

