NY man charged with luring minors from Ohio for sex work

Berry Norman was scheduled to make an initial court appearance by videoconference Thursday afternoon. He is charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child and transporting minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey. Each count carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, the 32-year-old Norman met the 14-year-old and 15-year-old in the Cincinnati area in late February and convinced them to come to New York.