Nunge helps No. 20 Xavier rally past DePaul 68-67

Nunge made a 3-pointer and a slick layup to put the Musketeers in front at 67-65 with 2:02 remaining. He also made a tiebreaking foul shot with 1:15 to go.

A Xavier turnover provided one more chance for DePaul in the final seconds, but Jalen Terry missed a 3 as time expired.

With Freeman-Liberty watching from the bench, David Jones put on a show, especially early on. The sophomore forward had 20 points in the first half on 8-for-12 shooting, helping the Blue Demons to a 36-34 lead at the break.

Brandon Johnson's 3-pointer made it 50-40 DePaul with 14:13 left, but Xavier responded with a 9-0 run. Colby Jones connected from long range and Dwon Odom converted a layup to trim the Blue Demons' lead to 50-49 with 11:27 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: It was ugly for the Musketeers for much of the night, but they turned up their defense to escape with the road win. The Blue Demons shot 38.7% from the field in the second half.

DePaul: Hoping to build on the win over Seton Hall, the Blue Demons came up just short. They wasted an 11-for-29 performance from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Xavier: At Marquette on Sunday afternoon.

DePaul: At Creighton on Saturday.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Chicago. DePaul upset Seton Hall 96-92. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Chicago. DePaul upset Seton Hall 96-92. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Xavier's Colby Jones (3) goes up for a shot against DePaul's David Jones (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Caption Xavier's Colby Jones (3) goes up for a shot against DePaul's David Jones (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty