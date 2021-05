Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win

Nick Senzel singled, Nick Castellanos fouled out and Naquin walked, loading the bases.

With Suárez at the plate, Givens threw a high fastball with an 0-1 count that tailed in and bounced off Nunez’s glove to the backstop as Barnhart scored.

“I thought about stealing home, but I got a passed ball so it made it easier,” Barnhart jokingly said.

Suárez walked, Sheffield relieved and threw a 2-2 slider to Tyler Stephenson that bounced under Nunez’s glove, went to the backstop and bounced up the third-base line as Senzel scored on Colorado’s second wild pitch of the game.

Connor Joe led off the ninth against Tejay Antone with his second double of the game, and Story popped out on an 0-for-5 afternoon that included four strikeouts.

Joe held up initially and made it only to third on Ryan McMahon’s one-out single to center. Garrett Hampson then grounded to India at second, who started a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to give Antone his second save.

"It took a perfect turn and we got it right,” Bell said. “What a double play Jonathan and Geno turned to end it.”

Sean Doolittle (3-0) struck out two in a one-hit eighth.

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman gave up five runs — two earned — five hits and three walks in four innings.

Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela allowed one run and four hits in seven innings with a walk and a wild pitch.

“Senza gave us a great start. We were in a position and then the bullpen had a tough day,” manager Bud Black said. “We couldn’t get that big hit to get us back to even or take the lead.”

Akiyama had an RBI single in the second, but the Rockies built a 5-1 lead in the fourth on Josh Fuentes’ two-run double, Hoffman’s run-scoring throwing error on a bunt, Raimel Tapira’s sacrifice fly and Joe’s RBI double.

Yonathan Daza had an RBI single in the fifth, helped by Akiyama’s throwing error in left.

GARRETT BACK

Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett returned from a five-game suspension for his part in inciting a benches-clearing incident against the Chicago Cubs on May 1. Garrett screamed, pounded his chest and took a few steps toward home plate after striking out Anthony Rizzo.

The Cubs, led by Javier Baez, took exception and came onto the field. No punches were thrown but major league baseball gave Garrett a seven-game suspension and fined him. The suspension was reduced to five games on appeal.

“I’m not going to throw others under the bus but I think that was kind of steep, five games,” Garrett said Sunday morning. “It is what it is. They probably wanted to make an example; I’ll be an example. It’s all good. I can take it.”

Garrett struck out two in a scoreless inning off relief Sunday.

POLE POSITION

Nunez thought he had had a two-run homer when his shot down the line in right hugged the foul pole. It was ruled a homer but after a review it was called foul.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 1B Mike Moustakas (bruised heel) missed his second straight game but is improving, Bell said.

Rockies: Placed LHP Ben Bowden on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain and recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... OF Charlie Blackmon (right groin strain) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. He pinch hit in the eighth and struck out.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray (0-2, 3.55) will open a three-game series against San Francisco on Monday night.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (4-3, 2.93) takes the mound Monday night in the first of three games at San Diego.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez, left, reaches out to recover the ball after a wild pitch from reliever Jordan Sheffield (not shown) allowed Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, to score from third base in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel reacts after scoring on a wild pitch thrown by Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Sheffield in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tejay Antone, left, congratulates center fielder Nick Senzel after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, left, congratulates relief pitcher Tejay Antone after Antone got Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson to ground into a double play to end the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tejay Antone reacts after getting Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson to ground into a double play to end the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Sheffield heads to the dugout after striking out Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson to end the top of the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

As Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez, back, heads behind the plate, relief pitcher Jordan Sheffield (34) takes a new ball after throwing a wild pitch to allow the go-ahead run to score from third base for the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski