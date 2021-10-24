springfield-news-sun logo
X

Nuggets to host the Cavaliers on Monday

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets host the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denver went 47-25 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.1 last season.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall with a 9-27 record on the road last season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: day to day (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (right hip), Darius Garland: out (left ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Student of the Week Greenon High School
2
Athlete of the Week Greenon High School
3
These 14 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Springfield woman pleads guilty to charges of child endangering
5
BEST OF SPRINGFIELD: Station 1 tops bar food, earns three other...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top