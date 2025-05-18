Nugent, Mardjetko lead 7-seed Lady Vols to 5-0 win over Ohio State to win regional

Breaking: Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sophia Nugent hit a tie-breaking two-run homer and Sage Mardjetko combined with Karlyn Pickens on a 2-hitter as seventh-seeded Tennessee blanked Ohio State 5-0 on Sunday to win the Knoxville Regional.

The Lady Vols (43-14), hosting a regional for the 20th-straight season — an on-going record they currently share with Alabama — face the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional, Nebraska or Southeast Louisiana, next weekend.

Nugent broke up a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when she pulled a 1-1 pitch down the left field line for her 17th homer. The runs were unearned as Saviya Morgan reached on an infield error. McKenna Gibson followed with a walk and then Laura Mealer doubled down the left field line to score pinch runner Zoie Shuler.

Pickens relieved Mardjetk after that and allowed one baserunner in two innings for her third save. Mardjetk (12-2) allowed two hits with two walks and struck out five. Pickens also struck out five.

Kennedy Kay (13-5) allowed six hits for the Buckeyes (45-13-1), who lost to Tennessee 4-2 on Saturday before eliminating Miami (Ohio) 11-1.

Gabby Leach had a solo home run, her eighth, to lead off the top of the seventh and Morgan singled in a run to wrap up the scoring.

