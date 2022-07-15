NTSB: Pilots failed to see runway before 2019 plane mishap

The NTSB report indicated at least six pilots previously encountered the misalignment of the electronic landing system data in the five days before the hard landing but none of them filed a company safety report with their employer, Ohio-based CommutAir, before the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration did receive a single report, but there was no corroboration from a second flight that’s necessary to prompt action on a potential navigational problem.

The NTSB report blamed the pilots for attempting to land without visually confirming the runway was in sight. The NTSB said the captain, whom it didn’t identify, showed poor judgment and her training records “revealed deficiencies regarding her piloting abilities.”

Contributing factors were the first officer’s fatigue and failure of previous pilots to report the faulty location readings, the report said.

CommutAir said in a statement that it agreed with the NTSB findings, and that it has taken “significant” steps to improve safety. That includes consolidating training at a state-of-the-art facility in Houston.

It didn't immediately say whether the pilots were still employed.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a directive the following year, alerting airports that snow cover could affect navigational instruments and offering recommendations to airport operators.