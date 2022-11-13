Northern Kentucky knocks off Cincinnati-Clermont 89-49

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 26 points to help Northern Kentucky defeat Cincinnati-Clermont 89-49 on Saturday.
Warrick shot 10 for 20, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Norse (1-1). Trevon Faulkner scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Chris Brandon shot 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.
Gavin Rabe led the Cougars (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Greg Marsh added nine points and Morris Duffy had seven points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Minor injuries reported in crash on I-675 in Greene County
2
White Castle to remain closed after kitchen fire Saturday morning
3
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
4
Springfield Burying Ground: Restoration gives improved final home for...
5
Springfield’s ‘Tent City’ demolished after residents moved to other...