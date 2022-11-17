Northern Kentucky defeats Cincinnati 64-51

Warrick added three blocks for the Norse (2-1). Sam Vinson scored 15 points and added four steals. Chris Brandon recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Viktor Lakhin led the way for the Bearcats (3-1) with nine points and nine rebounds. David Dejulius added nine points for Cincinnati. In addition, Jeremiah Davenport had eight points and two steals.