Northern Illinois secures 75-72 win over Toledo

Led by David Coit's 27 points, the Northern Illinois Huskies defeated the Toledo Rockets 75-72
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — David Coit scored 27 points as Northern Illinois beat Toledo 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Coit also contributed five assists for the Huskies (10-18, 4-11 Mid-American Conference). Will Lovings-Watts scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Oluwasegun Durosinmi shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tyler Cochran led the way for the Rockets (17-11, 11-4) with 27 points and two steals. Toledo also got 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists from Dante Maddox Jr.. Javan Simmons also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

